Dolphins owner says there will ‘definitely’ be an NFL season

As major sports leagues continue to explore ways in which they can safely begin or resume their seasons, the NFL community remains confident that there will be football in the fall.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was asked about the 2020 NFL season during an appearance on CNBC Tuesday morning, and he reassured fans that there will be football. However, it remains unclear if those fans will be able to attend games.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, speaking as chairman of Related this morning on CNBC, said he thinks there "definitely will be a football season this year" and the "real question is will there be fans in the stadium." Ross noted their plan as of now is to host fans but nothing set. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 26, 2020

The Dolphins laid out a plan earlier this month that could allow them to host a limited number of fans at Hard Rock Stadium, and some teams may take that approach. Others in different areas of the country may decide to play in empty venues, and at least one team seems to have very little shot of hosting fans unless there are some serious changes in their local government’s policy.

Whatever the case, it would be a surprise if the NFL did not kick off as scheduled in Week 1. If the NBA, NHL and MLB are still planning to proceed with their seasons, time is on the NFL’s side.