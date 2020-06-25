NFL teams to block off seats closest to field, cover them with sponsor logos

NFL teams are preparing for the possibility of having significantly reduced crowds at their stadiums this season, but it sounds like the ideas have been flowing for creating revenue in other ways.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL owners approved a proposal on Thursday to cover the seats closest to the field and place sponsorship logos over them.

Teams will obviously miss out on ticket and concession revenue from those seats, but covering them with sponsorship logos will result in increased advertising revenue. The sponsorship logos will likely be placed in areas that are frequently shown on TV.

No final decision has been made about how may fans will be allowed to attend games, and local governments may have the final say. It’s unclear if the NFL will allow certain teams to host more fans if their local regulations permit it. Either way, the NFL is expecting to lose a massive amount of money if games are played in empty stadiums. There will surely be other ideas to offset that beyond the sponsorship logos.