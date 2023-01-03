All 32 NFL teams unite with cool Twitter gesture for Damar Hamlin

Every single NFL team is coming together to rally around the Buffalo Bills and safety Damar Hamlin.

By Tuesday afternoon, some 18 hours after Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, all 32 teams had changed their Twitter profile pictures to the same image. The image read, “Pray For Damar,” along with Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey.

Here is the image (courtesy of the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala):

Every NFL team has a new profile pic in honor of Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/rRtUBaXPvW — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 3, 2023

The University of Pittsburgh’s football team shared a supportive message of their own for Hamlin and changed their profile picture to a similar image. The Pittsburgh native Hamlin played his college ball at Pitt.

Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you. pic.twitter.com/fYymfFsynp — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 3, 2023

The second-year safety Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was taken by ambulance shortly after collapsing. The Bills issued an update on Hamlin early Tuesday morning.

Hamlin’s family also gave a statement on the 24-year-old later in the day.