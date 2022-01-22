NFL no longer treating unvaccinated players differently for testing

The NFL initially had major rule differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated players, but they are eliminating one of those significant differences.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL is no longer distinguishing between vaccinated and unvaccinated players when it comes to testing for COVID. Previously, unvaccinated players were tested daily while vaccinated players only were tested when they were symptomatic. Now there will only be testing when someone has symptoms, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID.

The change is based on info gathered the past month on the Omicron variant and was approved by the NFLPA. All players and tiered staff will be subject to enhanced symptom screening, symptom-based testing and targeted surveillance testing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2022

The NFL has completely shifted to only testing players for COVID if they are sick.

Of all the unvaccinated players still on playoff teams, only about a dozen haven’t had COVID already, per source. So this change affects a small number of people. In short: Sick people still get tested. Healthy people don’t. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2022

This policy change in part helps explain why positive COVID tests have not seemed to affect the NFL playoffs so far. Additionally, several players have already recovered from COVID recently and are not tested for 90 days after having COVID.

Between the two factors, the NFL is unlikely to see a significant number of positive COVID tests in the near future.

The NFL is not the only league that is shifting towards testing only those who are symptomatic; the NHL is doing the same.

Photo: Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports