NFL will reportedly not allow in-person minicamps in June

The NFL has begun the early stages of allowing coaches and players to return to work, but there is not going to be minicamp in June like a typical offseason.

Teams were notified by the NFL on Thursday that the virtual offseason program has been extended through June 26, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While some teams have chosen to conclude their virtual programs, they will not be able to replace them with in-person practices at this time.

Clubs have the option to extend their virtual offseason program for another two weeks, or discontinue after this week, which a bunch of teams are doing. The NFL and NFLPA continue to work together on remaining protocols to create a safe reopening for training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 11, 2020

Coaching staffs were given the green light by the NFL to return to their team facilities last Friday, and players could be allowed to return as soon as next week. However, workouts will at first be limited to 10-15 players at a time.

A recent report claimed NFL teams could begin minicamps as early as mid-June, but that is not going to happen. With the offseason schedule now being altered, it seems more likely that we could see fewer preseason games before Week 1.