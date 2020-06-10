NFL could reportedly shorten preseason to two games

The NFL has yet to announce any tentative start dates for minicamp or training camp, and something may have to give if the league still wants to start the regular season on time. That something could be preseason games.

NFL executives have been discussing the possibility of shortening the preseason and playing two games rather than four, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While nothing has been finalized, the thinking is that having a shorter preseason would allow more preparation time to work out details of health and safety protocols.

Shortening the preseason would allow for a longer “ramp-up” period, regardless of whether players agree to report a week or two early, and provide extra time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for testing, etc. More at the top of the hour on @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

One NFL head coach said recently that the league is still aiming to have a full slate of preseason games, but that may not be realistic. The NFL is shortening its preseason by one game beginning next year, and fans have been overwhelmingly receptive to that change. The same would almost certainly be true if the NFL eliminates two exhibition games this year.

Coaches were given the green light to return to team facilities last Friday, and a limited number of players could be granted permission to do the same next week.