NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Sunday’s game against Washington with what looked like a serious knee injury, and the rookie received support from across the NFL world after he was carted off the field.

Burrow, who has been having a great first NFL season, was sandwiched between two defenders early in the second half. His left leg bent awkwardly underneath him, and he immediately clutched his knee in pain. Star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson were among the first to tweet their support for Burrow.

Praying for you @JoeyB !!! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 22, 2020

Players from both teams, including Washington star pass-rusher Chase Young, surrounded Burrow and wished him well as he was carted off.

Sportsmanship is everything. @youngchase907 shows his love for fellow first round draft pick @JoeyB as he's carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/QZ6FcJuLs0 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 22, 2020

All love for Joe Burrow as he goes off the field. Including from Chase Young, Haskins, McLaurin pic.twitter.com/t42duvQWIQ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 22, 2020

There were plenty more tributes from across the NFL and sports world.

Prayers up for Joe Burrow — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 22, 2020

PRAYERS UP FOR MY QB@JoeyB — Primetime!!! (@Joe_MainMixon) November 22, 2020

not burrow :( — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) November 22, 2020

Hate to see Joe Burrow carted off with a knee injury. Hope it's not as bad as it appears. But the kid plays with such guts under fire yet has taken so much punishment playing for a bad team. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2020

This Joe Burrow injury makes me absolutely sick. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) November 22, 2020

Burrow also took a huge hit from Young earlier in the game (video here), though he was able to bounce back quickly from that one. Hopefully the knee injury isn’t as bad as it looks.