NFL world reacts to Joe Burrow injury

November 22, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Joe Burrow injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Sunday’s game against Washington with what looked like a serious knee injury, and the rookie received support from across the NFL world after he was carted off the field.

Burrow, who has been having a great first NFL season, was sandwiched between two defenders early in the second half. His left leg bent awkwardly underneath him, and he immediately clutched his knee in pain. Star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson were among the first to tweet their support for Burrow.

Players from both teams, including Washington star pass-rusher Chase Young, surrounded Burrow and wished him well as he was carted off.

There were plenty more tributes from across the NFL and sports world.

Burrow also took a huge hit from Young earlier in the game (video here), though he was able to bounce back quickly from that one. Hopefully the knee injury isn’t as bad as it looks.

