Nick Bosa holding out from 49ers over contract issue

July 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nick Bosa on the field

December 21, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Add Nick Bosa to the list of players holding out of training camp for contract reasons.

The San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday placed Bosa on the reserve/did not report list. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the 49ers do not expect Bosa to practice without a new contract.

Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick by the 49ers in 2019 and signed a 4-year, $33.6 million rookie deal. Last year, the 49ers exercised their $17.85 million option for Bosa for 2023.

Though the nearly $18 million salary for 2023 is nothing meager, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is seeking more.

Bosa likely wants to be paid the type of money his brother Joey, as well as fellow star EDGE T.J. Watt, are making. The best EDGE rushers make around $25 million per year in average value.

So far, Bosa and the 49ers have been unable to reach an agreement on a new deal, according to Niners GM John Lynch.

Bosa had 51 tackles, a league-leading 18.5 sacks and 48 quarterback hits last season. He was a Pro Bowler for the third time in his career, and he was named a first-team All-Pro.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
