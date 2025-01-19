 Skip to main content
Nick Sirianni questioned for his bizarre clock management to end first half

January 19, 2025
by Grey Papke
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni once again came under fire for his management of a two-minute drill late in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sirianni was questioned for his timeout usage after a sack on Jalen Hurts knocked the Eagles out of field goal range with 30 seconds left in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field. The sack moved the ball back from the Rams 32 to the Los Angeles 47, but the Eagles did have a timeout left if they wanted to try to get back into field goal range.

Sirianni did not do that. He allowed the clock to run down to three seconds before calling timeout, and decided to let Hurts attempt a Hail Mary instead of running a shorter play to try to get the yardage back and give kicker Jake Elliott a chance. The Eagles coach was widely questioned for the move, with many not seeing the point.

Even a gain of 10 would have set up a field goal try of roughly 54 yards. Sirianni obviously did not want to give the Rams the ball back, and the play would have had to go to the sideline to ensure that a receiver could get out of bounds after a completion to stop the clock. The Eagles coach seemingly felt it wasn’t worth the risk.

If anything, Sirianni’s decision is probably a good hint at his lack of confidence in Elliott, who has struggled on long field goals and even missed an extra point earlier in the first half.

Still, this is not the first time Sirianni’s game management has been questioned this year. If the Eagles wind up needing an extra three points, expect some to put this moment under the microscope.