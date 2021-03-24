N’Keal Harry reportedly drawing trade interest from this team

N’Keal Harry had a disappointing first two seasons with the New England Patriots, but there are apparently several teams who still believe in the young wide receiver’s potential. Washington is reportedly one of those teams.

ESPN’s John Keim reported on Wednesday that Washington is keeping tabs on Harry. As Keim notes, Washington general manager Martin Mayhew was with the San Francisco 49ers when they had interest in Harry prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. The Football Team has been looking to add offensive weapons this offseason, so taking a chance on Harry would make sense depending on the price.

At least three other teams are interested in Harry, according to Keim.

Harry was taken with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s a big receiver who flashed some serious play-making ability at Arizona State, but that has not translated to the NFL. He also has struggled to stay healthy.

In two seasons with the Patriots, Harry has 45 catches for 414 yards and just four touchdowns. He has missed a total of 11 games.

Harry’s trainer seemed to blame Cam Newton for the receiver’s struggles last season, and perhaps there are teams that feel that was the biggest factor in the 23-year-old’s struggles. Whatever the case, the Patriots would almost certainly be happy to unload Harry at a reasonable price.