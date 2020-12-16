Patriots WR’s trainer throws Cam Newton under the bus

Bill Belichick has steadfastly refused to make a quarterback change for the New England Patriots this season. That appears to be rather frustrating for one wide receiver’s personal trainer.

N’Keal Harry has fallen behind Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, and Julian Edelman in the team’s pecking order, having caught just five passes on nine targets over the past three weeks. Harry’s trainer, Rischad Whitfield, thinks Harry’s struggles are partly the fault of Cam Newton.

“We’ve got a new quarterback. We’ve got to put some of that (expletive) on Cam,” Whitfield told Harry McKenna of Patriots Wire on Tuesday. “Cam hasn’t been the most accurate this year. Like if (Harry) had Tom Brady, Tom Brady would’ve fed him. But we’re back there with Cam and Cam’s getting acclimated to the offense, too.

“It’s a big deal coming from Tom Brady to Cam Newton. … That’s one of Cam Newton’s biggest issues is mechanics.”

Harry, a former first-round pick, has failed to consistently produce for the Patriots. That’s despite Newton working with him and publicly supporting him. If the two aren’t clicking on the field, it certainly doesn’t seem to be for a lack of effort.

One thing is for sure: this isn’t likely to go down well with Bill Belichick. We’ve heard before that he doesn’t always take kindly to the outside influence of personal trainers around the organization, after all.