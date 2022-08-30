 Skip to main content
Ex-Notre Dame QB waived by Saints

August 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ian Book running

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) walks to the locker room after the game against Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday marked roster cut down day in the NFL, as teams had to reduce their active roster to 53 players. Plenty of players were let go by their teams but are hoping to get picked up elsewhere or join the practice squad for their former team.

One player who may have to look for a new home is quarterback Ian Book. Book, a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints last year, was waived by the Saints.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says that Book could end up on the Saints’ practice squad if the quarterback clears waivers.

Book starred at Notre Dame in college and got forced into surprise starting duty last season. Book went 12/20 for 135 yards and two interceptions in the Saints’ 20-3 Monday night loss to Miami in Week 16.

The Saints have Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton as their top two QBs. From there, it’s unclear whether Taysom Hill is the No. 3, or whether a practice squad quarterback would fill that role.

