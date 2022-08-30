Ex-Notre Dame QB waived by Saints

Tuesday marked roster cut down day in the NFL, as teams had to reduce their active roster to 53 players. Plenty of players were let go by their teams but are hoping to get picked up elsewhere or join the practice squad for their former team.

One player who may have to look for a new home is quarterback Ian Book. Book, a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints last year, was waived by the Saints.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says that Book could end up on the Saints’ practice squad if the quarterback clears waivers.

The #Saints are releasing QB Ian Book, source said. He is a practice squad target if he clears waivers and should have some interest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Book starred at Notre Dame in college and got forced into surprise starting duty last season. Book went 12/20 for 135 yards and two interceptions in the Saints’ 20-3 Monday night loss to Miami in Week 16.

The Saints have Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton as their top two QBs. From there, it’s unclear whether Taysom Hill is the No. 3, or whether a practice squad quarterback would fill that role.