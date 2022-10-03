Colts’ Nyheim Hines blames 1 factor for team’s slow start

The Indianapolis Colts have been a big disappointment to start the 2022 season, continuing a trend of slow starts. Running back Nyheim Hines thinks he knows at least one reason for the ongoing issues.

Hines voiced some frustration after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans at the Colts’ frequent changes at quarterback. Hines said the Colts have annual “growing pains” as they adjust to a new quarterback, while other teams have much more consistency at the position.

Colts RB Nyheim Hines yesterday (1/2): "Not an excuse, but every year we have a new quarterback. So each year we have growing pains while we sit here + watch Tennessee, which has had Tannehill, what, my whole career? And each year we’re restarting and we have to turn the page." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 3, 2022

The Colts’ quarterback position has been a revolving door since Andrew Luck’s shock retirement. Matt Ryan is the team’s fourth starter in four seasons, following Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, and Carson Wentz. Only Rivers led the team to a playoff appearance, with the team starting 0-3 behind Wentz and 1-2-1 this season under Ryan.

Hines has something of a point, but it will just look like an excuse right now with the Colts struggling to put things together. The team has made no secret of blaming Wentz for a lot of issues last season, and had been very confident that Ryan would fix a lot of those issues. Perhaps he still will, but it may be that the Colts have issues that extend well beyond the quarterback position.