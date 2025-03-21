Russell Wilson appears to be top choice for 1 team

Russell Wilson is hoping to land another starting job heading into 2025, and it sounds like the former Pro Bowl quarterback is at the top of at least one team’s list.

Wilson has visited with both the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. It also remains a possibility that he could return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision.

During an appearance on “SportsCenter” Friday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicated that Wilson is the Browns’ top choice.

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before playing the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“The Cleveland Browns still have interest in Russell Wilson. They’re still pursuing that angle, but they have Carson Wentz as a contingency plan,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Adam Wells of Bleacher Report. “There’s some mutual interest there if Wilson falls through. Kirk Cousins would be a prime option for the Browns, I’m told, but he’s simply not available right now, so it’s uncertain whether they want to really wait that out.”

The Browns also have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, so it is certainly possible they could draft their next quarterback. Fowler said there is “love” in Cleveland for both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, who are expected to be the top two quarterbacks taken.

Cousins remains under contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Unless he were released, he would be a far more expensive option than Wilson. The Falcons are likely willing to eat some of Cousins’ $180 million contract to help facilitate a trade, but the Browns could sign Wilson for less.

Wilson played in 11 games for Pittsburgh last season. He threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He got off to a strong start but played poorly down the stretch, which contributed to the Steelers losing five straight to close out the year.

The quarterback situation in Cleveland remains an absolute mess, and the Browns are trying to avoid a total rebuild. That is why they would like to sign a veteran like Wilson to serve as a stopgap, at the very least.

Wilson might prefer to play for the Giants over the Browns, but New York is also waiting on Rodgers.