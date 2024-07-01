Oddsmakers believe they know which QB will start for Broncos

The Denver Broncos are holding a three-way quarterback competition this offseason, but oddsmakers do not believe the race will be all that close.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has said that Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and rookie Bo Nix will all have opportunities to work with the first-team offense this summer and state their case to win the Week 1 starting job. Payton has not given any indication that one quarterback is in the lead over another, but DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday had Nix listed as a -400 favorite to be Denver’s starter in Week 1.

Wilson has the second-best odds at a distant +450, while Stidham is given a +650 chance. That means bettors would have to wager $400 on Nix being the Week 1 starter for a chance of making a $100 profit. If you bet $100 on Wilson winning the QB competition, the potential profit would be $450.

Stidham started the final two games of the season for the Broncos last year, so Payton already has a good idea of what the sixth-year veteran brings to the table. Wilson, of course, was a complete disaster with the New York Jets, but he is only 24. A career revival under Payton is not totally out of the question.

The Broncos drafted Nix with the No. 12 overall pick this year, so they obviously think very highly of him. Payton had some telling comments about the former Oregon star earlier in the offseason.

It is not exactly a leap to say Nix has the best chance to start for the Broncos in Week 1. Payton is likely to go with the player who has the highest ceiling, and few would argue against that being Nix.