Odell Beckham banned from LSU for two years over cash handout stunt

Odell Beckham Jr. will not be spending any time around the LSU football for quite a while, as the school has banned the star receiver from its facility for two years due to the stunt he pulled after the national championship game earlier this year.

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reported on Wednesday that LSU has self-imposed several penalties after a lengthy investigation revealed booster payments to the father of a football player. The school is docking itself eight football scholarships over a two-year period and reducing recruiting visits, evaluations and communication. LSU has also banned Beckham from its facilities for two years after the Tigers alum was spotted handing out money to players following their win over Clemson in the title game back in January.

LSU said the payments from Beckham totaled $2,000, which constitutes a Level III violation. The payments from a booster to former offensive lineman Vadal Alexander totaled $180,000, which is a Level I — the most serious — violation.

Beckham was on the field at the New Orleans Superdome celebrating with LSU when cameras saw him handing out cash to players. LSU initially claimed the money was fake but later retracted that after Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow made it clear he took real money.

Beckham was also involved in an embarrassing incident in the locker room after the game, so that may have factored into LSU’s decision.