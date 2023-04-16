Report: Odell Beckham chose Ravens over ‘competitive’ offer from 1 other team

Odell Beckham Jr. finally chose a new team last week when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens, and the veteran wide receiver reportedly had a similar offer from at least one other franchise.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Saturday that the New York Jets made a “very competitive” offer to Beckham. The NFL insider said many were surprised Beckham did not end up signing with the Jets given where the two sides were at in negotiations.

“That’s something the Jets couldn’t quite get to,” Fowler said, via Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report. “Maybe if there was more time, they would’ve gotten close enough to get it done. I do believe Beckham was intrigued about playing with Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers was intrigued about playing with Beckham. It just didn’t come together, but it was very close.”

Beckham’s contract with the Ravens is worth $15 million guaranteed for the 2023 season. There are incentives built into the deal that could bring the total value to $18 million. Considering Beckham was one of the players on the wish list that Rodgers supposedly gave to the Jets, it is not a surprise that New York made a legitimate effort to sign OBJ.

As it turns out, both finalists for Beckham had serious questions at the quarterback position. The Jets still have not finalized a Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers, and the two sides are in a bit of a stalemate. Beckham insists he was not given assurances that Lamar Jackson is remaining with the Ravens, though he has had plenty of contact with the former MVP in recent days.