Does Odell Beckham Jr have specific free agent strategy?

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.” The reporter mentioned the Green Bay Packers as a team that is still in the mix in addition to the Los Angeles Rams. The big question is when Odell will finally sign.

From Inside Training Camp: The #Rams have stayed in contact with FA WR Odell Beckham Jr, but what’s next? Me and Tom Pelissero discuss… pic.twitter.com/JMYMJRMVFU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2022

“He’s still recovering from an ACL tear and not expected to be ready for at least the first half of the season,” Rapoport said. “Does it actually make sense for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign now? … Or is it better for him to wait until, I don’t know, October or even early November and maybe another contending team suddenly has a need.”

That is probably the exact approach Beckham is taking. Since he cannot take part in any team activities for quite some time, there is no real urgency for him to sign with a team. The market for his services can only improve if one or more top receivers suffer injuries. It makes sense for him to be patient given the situation.

Beckham took a while to get going with the Rams, but he had 21 receptions and two touchdown catches during the playoffs. The Rams signed Allen Robinson this offseason and still have Cooper Kupp, but Beckham could be a dangerous No. 3 option for them if they bring him back. He seems to be open to remaining in L.A.