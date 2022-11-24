 Skip to main content
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between 3 teams

November 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Odell Beckham on the field for warmups

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills are the three teams that have been most closely linked to Beckham.

Beckham is expected to visit with the Cowboys and Giants after Thanksgiving. He has an obvious level of familiarity with New York after spending the first five seasons of his career there. No team has recruited OBJ more openly than Dallas, with Micah Parsons making yet another pitch after the Cowboys’ blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend.

If the Bills are interested in signing Beckham, they have been a bit more quiet about it. Though, one of their star players seems intent on being heard.

Beckham had 27 catches for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns in 8 games with the Los Angeles Rams last season but suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. He is expected to be fully cleared for football activities in the near future.

