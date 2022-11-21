Micah Parsons recruits Odell Beckham Jr after big Cowboys win

Micah Parsons’ Dallas Cowboys looked great on Sunday, and the star linebacker is hoping to make his team look even better.

The Cowboys beat Minnesota 40-3 in what was supposed to be a close game between top NFC teams. Instead, CBS ended up pulling the plug on the game early.

Odell Beckham Jr. was impressed with the Cowboys’ win and reacted via Twitter. Parsons noticed Odell’s tweet and recruited the free agent, telling the receiver to “come on” and join them.

Dallas is 7-3 following the win, which was their most lopsided victory of the season.

Dak Prescott was sharp and went 22/25 for 276 yards and 2 touchdown passes, both of which went to Tony Pollard.

Beckham is a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. He is said to be down to two teams he is considering, and reportedly will meet with them after Thanksgiving.

Dallas definitely made a strong case with their Week 11 win.