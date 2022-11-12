Von Miller makes notable claim about Odell Beckham recruitment

Odell Beckham Jr. is the subject of quite a recruiting war among his peers, with Von Miller at the center of it. The Buffalo Bills pass-rusher seemingly revealed that he has been so involved in the recruitment that he’s been connecting the free agent wide receiver with the team’s brass.

In a recent interview with The Pivot Podcast, Miller claimed he had put Beckham on the phone with Buffalo GM Brandon Beane, which would seemingly confirm that the two sides have been in direct contact.

“I’ve been recruiting him. I’ve gave him the spiel. I’ve had him on the phone with the general manager,” Miller said of Beckham, via Ryan Talbot of NYUp.com. “Beane sees it the same way that I see it. The ball is in OBJ’s court. If he wants to come here, it’s because he wants to come here. He’s going to be happy because he made that choice for himself, and if he doesn’t, it’s all love. I’ll support him the same way I would if he’s here.”

Beckham is expected to pick a new home in the coming weeks as he makes his way back from an ACL injury. The Bills have been long-term suitors, though the Dallas Cowboys have been very vocal in recent days about trying to sign him. Assuming Miller is being honest, though, Beckham has talked directly to the Bills. We don’t know if that is true of any other team, so it may be a point in their favor.