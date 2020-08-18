Report: Odell Beckham Jr. looking ‘explosive’ for Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. is in for a big season for the Cleveland Browns, if one source is to be believed.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson tweeted on Tuesday that a Browns source told her on the phone that Beckham is looking “healthy” and poised for a huge season. The source specifically told Anderson that Beckham looks “explosive.”

#Browns source on the phone just now: "Old boy is a different cat, healthy." Me: "Who you talking about?" Source: "OBJ is about to f%$# some s%$# up this year, and it ain't about to be nothing nice…He looks explosive! I'm sure he can't wait to face Marlon again in Week 1." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 19, 2020

Beckham is entering his second season with the Browns after being traded to Cleveland last year. He had 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns last season while playing through an injury that required surgery.

Beckham is an explosive player but has not shown that in his stats since 2016. He had 35 touchdown catches over his first three NFL seasons but only 13 the past three.

There have been rumors over the offseason that Cleveland might want to trade Beckham, but if he’s looking this good, they would likely want to reap the benefits this season.