Odell Beckham Jr could land with AFC powerhouse this offseason?

Odell Beckham Jr. will be a free agent this offseason, and the three-time Pro Bowler has done a decent job of rebuilding his stock in his brief tenure with the Los Angeles Rams. He should have plenty of suitors, and a Super Bowl contender that showed interest in him previously will likely be one of them.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler published an early look at this offseason’s impending free agent wide receivers. The NFL insider mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs as a team that could make a run at OBJ.

Fowler notes that the Rams probably will not have the salary cap space to re-sign Beckham if he’s looking for a big contract. He may try to secure top dollar since he will turn 30 next year, and that almost certainly will not come from Los Angeles. It probably would not come from the Chiefs, either.

If Beckham did sign with Kansas City, he would be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. That is a role he willingly accepted with the Rams, though he was almost immediately elevated to the No. 2 spot after Robert Woods went down with a season-ending injury.

Beckham has 10 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ two playoff wins. The Chiefs were said to be a finalist to sign him after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns earlier this season. It would make sense for them to pursue him again this offseason, especially if OBJ is willing to take less money to contend for a Super Bowl.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports