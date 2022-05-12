Odell Beckham Jr reveals why he has not re-signed with Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. has been open about wanting to re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams, but he apparently is not feeling the love from them.

Beckham hinted on Twitter this week that the Rams have not made him a respectable contract offer. He said he wants to return to the reigning Super Bowl champions but that he “can’t play for free.”

They kno whwre I wanna be just can’t play for free ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 11, 2022

That is a clear indication that Beckham feels the Rams are lowballing him. Though, he also insisted he is not taking it personally.

It’s just the businesss! It’s nothin personal I get it — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 11, 2022

Beckham, 29, is easily the most talented player available on the free agent market. The reason he has not received hefty offers is that he tore his right ACL in the Super Bowl. He is expected to miss at least the first two months of the 2022 season. Beckham has a lengthy injury history and also suffered a torn ACL in the same knee back in 2020.

One AFC contender has expressed some interest in Beckham, but OBJ is waiting for the right offer. That offer obviously has not come from the Rams, though it may at some point.