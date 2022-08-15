Odell Beckham Jr had surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut

A Super Bowl ring apparently changes a lot, at least for Odell Beckham Jr.

With Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield making his preseason debut over the weekend, the NFL posted about Mayfield to their official Instagram account. Interestingly enough, Beckham, Mayfield’s former Cleveland Browns teammate, left a supportive comment in response.

“Go shine!!!!!!” wrote Beckham in reference to Mayfield.

OBJ commented on the NFL's IG post, supporting Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/hw1MIg9j2q — theScore (@theScore) August 15, 2022

Much has been said about the relationship between Beckham and Mayfield, who were teammates in Cleveland for three seasons from 2019 to 2021. The two never quite got on the same page offensively, and tensions boiled over when Beckham’s father publicly blasted Mayfield for supposedly freezing out his son. The comments from Beckham’s father spurred the Browns to eventually release the three-time Pro Bowl wideout, who then signed with the Los Angeles Rams and won the Super Bowl.

With Mayfield now himself out of Cleveland, it seems whatever animosity existed between the two players is a thing of the past. Beckham being the one to send this peace offering of sorts is also notable given that Mayfield had already preceded it with a gracious message for Beckham.