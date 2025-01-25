Ohio State legend hired as new Bears QB coach

The Chicago Bears continue to fill out their coaching staff under new head coach Ben Johnson, and that includes bringing over another coach from the Detroit Lions.

Johnson this week hired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El as an assistant head coach/wide receivers coach. Randle El had served as the Lions’ wide receivers coach since 2021.

Johnson is also bringing former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett to Chicago to serve as his quarterbacks coach. Barrett joined the Lions’ staff in 2022 as an offensive assistant. In 2023, he earned a promotion to assistant quarterbacks coach — a position he also held this season.

Johnson has also added former NFL player Al Harris to his defensive staff (Harris previously coached with the Dallas Cowboys).

Barrett is only 30 and seeing a nice promotion to quarterbacks coach for an NFL team. Ohio State fans remember him fondly thanks to the starring role he played with the Buckeyes from 2014-2017. Barrett was part of the loaded group of quarterbacks Ohio State had that also included Braxton Miller and Cardale Jones. Barrett started 44 games at quarterback for Ohio State over his career and passed for 9,434 yards, 104 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,263 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Ohio State went 49-6 from 2014-2017, all under Urban Meyer, and mostly with Barrett at quarterback. They went 4-0 against Michigan during that span and won the national championship in 2014.

Bears fans are hoping that Barrett will have a positive influence on the development of Caleb Williams.

Barrett has already posted about the job change on his Instagram account.