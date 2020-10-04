OJ Howard ruled out with Achilles injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some injury issues to start the 2020 season, and appear to have suffered another significant blow on Sunday.

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard was abruptly ruled out of Sunday’s game with what was called an Achilles injury.

Brutal and unexpected press box announcement: OJ Howard has an achilles injury and has been ruled out. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 4, 2020

Howard was carted off in the fourth quarter, and the diagnosis came quickly. More evaluation will be necessary, but that could be a long-term injury if it’s severe enough.

Howard had three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on Sunday before leaving the game. It’s not the first time this season that one of Tom Brady’s weapons has missed time.