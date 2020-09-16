Chris Godwin placed in concussion protocol

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 after a tough loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but they may be without one of their most important offensive players.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin did not practice on Wednesday and has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Godwin took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Saints safety D.J. Swearinger late in the fourth quarter on Sunday and left the game. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Godwin had no symptoms until Wednesday, at which point the team placed him in the concussion protocol for precautionary reasons.

Here’s a video of the play where Swearinger hit Godwin high:

Here's the 4th quarter hit from #Saints safety D.J. Swearinger that has #Bucs WR Chris Godwin in concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/CRp6cNucbM — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 16, 2020

Godwin had six catches for 79 yards in his first game with Tom Brady. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans was also battling a hamstring injury, though he was able to play through it. We’ll know more about the availability of both later in the week.