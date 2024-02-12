 Skip to main content
Old Troy Aikman social media post resurfaces after Chiefs win Super Bowl

February 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Troy Aikman talking

Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An old social media post by Troy Aikman resurfaced on Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

In 2019, Aikman didn’t think much of a media outlet diminishing him by comparing Patrick Mahomes’ passing yards stats against his. Aikman instead used the championship rings argument against the media outlet.

Mahomes ended up winning his first Super Bowl later that season. And now he has won championships in consecutive seasons, giving him three rings to match Aikman.

People were quick to bring up the old Aikman post and point out how poorly it’s aged.

Mahomes has three Super Bowls now and needs one more to tie Joe Montana. Then he would need to pull another Aikman career in order to match Tom Brady, who won seven championships.

Talk to me when Mahomes has 100% of Brady’s championships.

