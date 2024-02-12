Old Troy Aikman social media post resurfaces after Chiefs win Super Bowl

An old social media post by Troy Aikman resurfaced on Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

In 2019, Aikman didn’t think much of a media outlet diminishing him by comparing Patrick Mahomes’ passing yards stats against his. Aikman instead used the championship rings argument against the media outlet.

iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

Mahomes ended up winning his first Super Bowl later that season. And now he has won championships in consecutive seasons, giving him three rings to match Aikman.

People were quick to bring up the old Aikman post and point out how poorly it’s aged.

Update: Patrick Mahomes now has 100% of Troy Aikman’s Super Bowls pic.twitter.com/hVf3UKARKH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 12, 2024

Narrator: Patrick Mahomes would go on to earn 100% of Troy Aikman’s Super Bowl Titles before turning 29 years old. https://t.co/ZWWjfSYQaC — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) February 12, 2024

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 132% of Troy Aikman’s passing touchdowns and won 100% of his Super Bowls in about 58% of his career games. https://t.co/nDvt975Iya — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) February 12, 2024

Mahomes has three Super Bowls now and needs one more to tie Joe Montana. Then he would need to pull another Aikman career in order to match Tom Brady, who won seven championships.

Talk to me when Mahomes has 100% of Brady’s championships.