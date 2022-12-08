Oregon’s DJ Johnson declares for draft weeks after punching fan

Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson is officially focusing on the next chapter of his football career.

Johnson announced in a Twitter post on Thursday that he is entering his name into the NFL Draft. That means he will not play for the Ducks in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina on Dec. 28.

Thank you to Oregon and everyone who's helped me get to where I am today. I'll be entering my name into the NFL Draft. Truly Blessed for the opportunities coming 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/loHzJULNSC — DJ Johnson (@ThuhGod) December 8, 2022

Johnson, a sixth-year senior, finishes his final season at Oregon with 6 sacks and 39 total tackles. He had 8.5 tackles for loss.

Johnson began his collegiate career at Miami in 2017 and transferred to Oregon after one season. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound pass-rusher is a tremendous athlete who has the type of versatility NFL teams seek. He also played tight end at Oregon.

One thing that NFL teams will undoubtedly ask Johnson about is the incident that took place after what is now his final game at Oregon. Johnson threw a sucker punch at an Oregon State fan who appeared to say something to him after the Beavers’ incredible comeback win over their rival. You can see the video below: