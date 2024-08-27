Packers announce big news on AJ Dillon

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday announced big news about AJ Dillon.

The Packers have placed Dillon on season-ending injured reserve due to a neck injury.

Packers RB AJ Dillon (neck) placed on IR and will miss the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/DgJfk99WhX — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2024

There is speculation that this will be the end of Dillon’s Packers career and that he and the team may reach an injury settlement.

#Packers are going with Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson and MarShawn Lloyd as their three running backs. AJ Dillon will not play for them this year. He is on IR for the season and may do an injury settlement. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) August 27, 2024

Dillon has suffered two neck stingers in the past year and now is out for the season due to his neck. The 26-year-old has been a big part of Green Bay’s ground game over the last four years. From 2020-2023, Dillon rushed for 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 86 passes for 763 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Packers’ depth chart will now feature Josh Jacobs, Marshawn Lloyd and Emmanuel Wilson. The team’s addition of Jacobs as a focal point is becoming more clear now.