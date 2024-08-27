 Skip to main content
Packers announce big news on AJ Dillon

August 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
AJ Dillon in his Packers uniform

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday announced big news about AJ Dillon.

The Packers have placed Dillon on season-ending injured reserve due to a neck injury.

There is speculation that this will be the end of Dillon’s Packers career and that he and the team may reach an injury settlement.

Dillon has suffered two neck stingers in the past year and now is out for the season due to his neck. The 26-year-old has been a big part of Green Bay’s ground game over the last four years. From 2020-2023, Dillon rushed for 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 86 passes for 763 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Packers’ depth chart will now feature Josh Jacobs, Marshawn Lloyd and Emmanuel Wilson. The team’s addition of Jacobs as a focal point is becoming more clear now.

