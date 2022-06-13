Packers WR resolves contract situation after missing mandatory minicamp

One of the Green Bay Packers’ wide receivers has resolved his contract situation with the team.

Allen Lazard did not report to the Packers’ mandatory minicamp last week. The Packers in March extended a second-round tender to Lazard, who was a restricted free agent.

Lazard may have been hoping for a long-term deal, but he ended up signing his tender on Monday.

The one-year tender will pay Lazard $3.97 million in 2022. Then he can become a free agent after the season.

Lazard originally went undrafted out of Iowa State. The Packers signed the 26-year-old in 2018 off of the Jaguars’ practice squad. He became a scoring threat for Green Bay last season. In 15 games, Lazard had 40 catches for 513 and 8 touchdown catches. He may enter the 2022 season as Rodgers’ most trusted receiver considering the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.