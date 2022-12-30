Packers get key lineman back for Week 17 game

The Green Bay Packers are trying to make a playoff push, and they will be getting an important player back at the right time.

David Bakhtiari was removed from the Packers’ injury report ahead of the team’s Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Bakhtiari has not played since Week 12. He underwent an emergency appendectomy and has missed three games since then (Green Bay had a Week 14 bye). But Packers coach Matt LaFleur says he expects Bakhtiari to play on Sunday.

Matt LaFleur on David Bakhtiari: "I fully expect Dave to play." He'll be at left tackle against the Vikings. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 30, 2022

Bakhtiari has played in nine games this season and just one last season. He played in 12 the year before. When he’s available, the 31-year-old is one of the better left tackles in the league.

Green Bay has won three in a row and is now 7-8. They need to win their final two games and have either the Giants lose their final two games or the Commanders lose one of their final two in order to clinch a postseason spot. They have a realistic chance to make the postseason.