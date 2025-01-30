Packers add notable ex-Patriots coach to their staff

The Green Bay Packers are hiring a former member of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff.

DeMarcus Covington has reached an agreement to become the new defensive line coach in Green Bay, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported on Thursday.

Covington spent eight seasons as an assistant coach with the Patriots. He was a position coach under Bill Belichick for several years before being promoted to defensive coordinator last year when Jerod Mayo took over as head coach. Covington was not retained this offseason when New England hired Mike Vrabel.

While Covington is only 35, he will bring plenty of experience with him to Green Bay. The former wide receiver also coached at the collegiate level for five years prior to being hired by Belichick.