Former Packers executive has telling comment about Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have yet to make their move with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but they may not be all that impressed with him right now if one former executive’s thoughts are any indication.

Andrew Brandt, who was a Packers vice president from 1999 to 2008, sent a fairly critical tweet about Rodgers on Saturday. Brandt seemed dismissive of Rodgers “GM-ing the Jets” while still a member of the Packers, while also dropping in a funny reference to the quarterback’s dominance against the Chicago Bears.

Aaron Rodgers GM-ing the Jets (and owning the Bears) while a member of the Packers roster is, well, something. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 8, 2023

It may be a light-hearted comment on Brandt’s part, but plenty could find Rodgers’ current approach heavy-handed. Though the quarterback has taken offense to reports that he has given the Jets a “wish list” of players, it is pretty obvious that the Jets are operating in free agency with Rodgers’ desires in mind. They are doing so even though the Jets and Packers have not formally reached a trade agreement, too.

One report from earlier in the offseason suggested that the Packers were fed up with Rodgers and ready to move on. Brandt’s take might just be indicative of how the team’s front office feels.