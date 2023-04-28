Packers fan makes sad change to Aaron Rodgers jersey

The Green Bay Packers are hoping Jordan Love will be the next Aaron Rodgers, but some of their fans do not seem very optimistic about that.

One Packers fan who attended the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday night wore a Rodgers jersey with a very sad alteration. The fan put a big piece of tape over the Rodgers name plate and wrote “I AM SAD.”

You hate to see it.

Love has astronomically large shoes to fill, which is what happened when Rodgers took over for Brett Favre years ago. The Packers are hoping the results will be similar, but it is difficult to imagine the team enjoying the same level of success with three consecutive quarterbacks.

Rodgers did make one big change with the New York Jets that may help ease the suffering of Packers fans.