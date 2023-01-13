Packers GM weighs in on Jordan Love’s future with team

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for another offseason of uncertainty as Aaron Rodgers contemplates his playing future. That also complicates where the organization stands with quarterback Jordan Love.

Love finished his third season as Rodgers’ backup in 2022, and general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted Friday that the former first-round pick is ready to start. However, Gutekunst said he can envision a scenario in which both Rodgers and Love are on Green Bay’s roster in 2023.

Brian Gutekunst says he can see Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love both on roster next year, even if it would be Love's 4th year as backup: "I definitely think he's ready to play, he's chomping at the bit, but at the same time we're going to do what's best for the Green Bay #Packers." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 13, 2023

“I definitely think he’s ready to play, he’s chomping at the bit, but at the same time we’re going to do what’s best for the Green Bay Packers,” Gutekunst said of Love.

The Packers are in a tricky situation with Love. Opponents were impressed last season when he briefly had to step in for an injured Rodgers, and there seems to be a consensus within the organization that he would be ready to start if needed. The flipside of that is that Love might not be willing to wait and sit behind Rodgers forever, having already done so for three years.

Rodgers may have dropped a hint about his future after the Packers’ season-ending loss to Detroit. Ultimately, everything hinges on him and the decision he makes.