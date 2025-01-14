Packers star adds fuel to rumors of his looming exit

There have been rumblings that the Green Bay Packers may part ways with star cornerback Jaire Alexander in the offseason. Alexander appears to have heard the chatter as well.

Alexander was limited to just seven games for the Packers this season due to various injuries. The 2-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn ligament in his right knee during the Packers’ Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Packers never placed Alexander on injured reserve with the hope that he would be able to return shortly after. Alexander dangerously tried to play through the injury in Week 10 against the Bears but was pulled after just 10 snaps. He has otherwise not played since.

Alexander also missed the Packers’ season-ending loss Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. When reporters tried to talk to Alexander during locker room cleanout the following day, he declined.

The 27-year-old reportedly refused because he “doesn’t even know if he is going to be [in Green Bay] next year.” Alexander also added that he had “nothing good to say” so he was not worth talking to.

Alexander underwent arthroscopic surgery earlier this month after his rehab from the torn ligament went sideways. There was reportedly an outside chance that Alexander could have been able to return if the Packers made the Super Bowl.

But with Green Bay’s season over, Alexander’s time with the team could be nearing its end as well. The Packers may very well opt to shed Alexander’s $16.15 million non-guaranteed salary before next season.

Alexander is widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy. He made the Pro Bowl and earned 2nd-team All-Pro selections in 2020 and 2022, the last two seasons in which he was fully healthy. However, Alexander has missed half of his team’s regular games dating back to 2021.