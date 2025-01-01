Packers star may not be back with team in 2025?

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without one of their key players for the remainder of the season, and he may have even played his final down as a member of the team.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced Wednesday that defensive back Jaire Alexander underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to try and address his lingering knee problems. Alexander is unlikely to return this season, though he has an outside chance to play in the Super Bowl if the Packers were to make it that far.

More: As it turns out, Packers Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday to alleviate his pain and swelling, per source. He could make it back for Super Bowl if Packers made it that far. pic.twitter.com/rYvagVDWoO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2025

While a notable short-term loss for the Packers, there is reason to believe that the cornerback might not even be brought back next year. As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted, Alexander’s $16.15 million salary for 2025 is non-guaranteed, and that sum, combined with his lingering injury issues, could lead the Packers to move on from him.

Brilliant player but has missed 20 games the last two years and is due $16.15M in non-guaranteed salary next season, seemingly placing his future in Green Bay squarely in question. https://t.co/sGslGxv4Ut — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 1, 2025

Alexander signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Packers prior to the 2022 season, but has been unable to stay healthy for most of that deal. Shoulder injuries cost him the bulk of the 2021 and 2023 seasons, and it was the knee that derailed his 2024 campaign. The Packers had been optimistic that he would be able to return for the tail end of the season, but when Alexander’s knee did not progress, they were left with no real choice but to shut him down.

Though an elite defensive back when healthy, Alexander has played 14 games over the last two seasons and would not be cheap to retain. The Packers might have no choice but to move on and try to fill his spot with someone more reliable.