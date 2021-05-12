Report: Packers offered to make Aaron Rodgers highest-paid QB in NFL

Some recent information gives us an idea about how problematic the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is.

We have known since the day of the NFL Draft that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. The Packers have offered him money to try to get him to change his mind.

A recent report from The Athletic’s Bob McGinn said that the Packers offered to make Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

There are no details about the terms of the offer. We don’t know how much money was guaranteed, nor the length of the contract offer, which is likely a chief concern for Rodgers. But McGinn uses the example as a way to point out how Rodgers’ issues with the team go beyond money.

One former teammate thinks that the relationship and issues are fixable. However, another reporter thinks that Rodgers will not be changing his mind.

Rodgers has three years left on his contract after signing a 4-year extension in 2018. He has a $37 million cap hit in 2021.

Among other issues, Rodgers probably also did not appreciate being blamed for the team’s lack of moves.