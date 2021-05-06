Ex-teammate explains why Aaron Rodgers-Packers situation is ‘fixable’

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers does not appear to have improved at all in the past week, but one of the quarterback’s former teammates believes it can eventually be resolved.

James Jones, who was teammates with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2007-2013 and again in 2015, said on Thursday that he views the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers as “fixable.” The NFL Network analyst said he speaks with Rodgers frequently, so his opinion is an informed one.

“I speak with Aaron all the time. It has nothing to do with getting the GM fired. It has nothing to do with a new contract and getting money … I think it’s fixable,” Jones said, via Zach Kruse of Packers wire.

A report this week claimed Rodgers will not return to the Packers as long as Brian Gutekunst is the general manager. Jones doesn’t think that is true. Jones also isn’t buying any talk that Rodgers wants more money or a new contract.

So what’s the problem? Rodgers lost trust in management when they did not consult him before trading up to draft quarterback Jordan Love last year. Jones said at the time that he was confident the Rodgers-Love dynamic would work, but the decision clearly bothered Rodgers.

Ex-Packers linebacker AJ Hawk, who is also still friends with Rodgers, seemed less confident that Rodgers will return to Green Bay.

“It’s going to be an uphill battle to figure out the rift. It may take some time,” Hawk told NFL Network, per Kruse. “I don’t know if it’s something they can salvage, but I’m very hopeful they can.”

At this point, there is little consensus among former Packers players about how the Rodgers situation will turn out. Brett Favre also shared his thoughts on the drama this week. You can read them here.