2022 Packers first-round pick addresses ejections that marred rookie season

July 30, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Packers' Quay Walker meets with the media

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker Quay Walker talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker is ready to leave his controversial rookie season in the past.

The Packers’ 2022 first-round pick drew infamy for getting ejected during two separate on-field incidents. Walker was first ejected in a Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills when he shoved a Bills practice player on the sidelines.

Walker drew his second ejection in Green Bay’s season finale against the Detroit Lions. He was seen visibly shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff who was trying to attend to an injured player. The moment went made Walker go viral for the wrong reasons.

Walker became the first NFL player since 2000 to be ejected twice in the same season.

Months removed from the final ejection, Walker was asked about getting past the incident in front of a room full of reporters on Saturday. The 23-year-old stated that he won’t be surprised if other teams try to provoke him once the season begins.

“I know most teams will label me a hothead, so I kind of am already preparing for what’s going to happen and things like that,” Walker said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The Packers sophomore also opened up about mentally moving forward and letting his actions prove that he’s a changed man.

“To be honest with you, this whole offseason I thought about the two ejections,” Walker said . “It was hard giving myself grace on that, but at the same time, I’ve moved past it. The past is the past. I’m just ready to move forward and just learn from it. Of course, I can say that, but I have to do it by my actions. So I’m just ready to go from there,” Walker continued.

Walker played in all 17 games for the Packers last season. He led the team with 121 combined tackles, which ranked in the top 30 across the entire NFL.

