Quay Walker ejected after committing disrespectful move

January 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 for committing a disrespectful act.

Walker, a rookie first-round pick by the Packers, was ejected during the fourth quarter of the game for shoving a Detroit Lions staff member. The Lions staff member had come on the field with the team’s training staff to check on D’Andre Swift, who had been injured. The staff member was trying to clear players out of the way, and Walker didn’t like that. The rookie responded by shoving the staff member.

You can make the case that Devonte Wyatt should have been ejected too for bumping the same trainer.

Initially, Walker was only penalized on the play. But the officiating team in New York felt Walker’s actions merited a diqualification, so he was ejected.

The Packers rookie had seven tackles in the game prior to his ejection.

