Packers star has harsh comments about playing in London

The Green Bay Packers on Thursday will make the long trek from Wisconsin to London for their Week 5 game against the New York Giants, and at least one player is downright dreading the trip.

Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas is among the players who have taken part in games overseas in the past. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles when they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London back in 2018. Douglas was asked this week about the experience, and he did not hold back.

#Packers CB Rasul Douglas played in London with Philly during 2nd NFL season. He’s not exactly thrilled too be going back. “It f***ing sucked. You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f***ing get on a plane, get over there and f***ing practice, and then you play a game.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 6, 2022

A lot of players feel that way. Some teams choose to spend the entire week in London, but the Packers opted to take the flight on Thursday afternoon. Douglas said players likely will not have enough time to adjust to the time difference, though he expects adrenaline to take care of that.

“During a game, that’s always adrenaline,” Douglas said. “As soon as you get out of that tunnel, you put that jersey on, you’re getting ready and preparing and see the fans, that just boosts you up.”

It is hardly a surprise that the London game is not popular among teams. This one is actually unique, however, as both teams are 3-1 heading in. There has never been an NFL London game between two teams with winning records.

H/T Pro Football Talk