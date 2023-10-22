Packers screwed by terrible false start call on 4th-down play

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was furious over a false start that was called on his team in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, and it is easy to see why.

The Packers were trailing 3-0 and had 4th-and-7 at the Denver 46 late in the first quarter. They lined up to go for it and looked like they had a free play when the Broncos jumped offsides. For some inexplicable reason, Green Bay was called for a false start.

This was called a false start in the Packers… #GBvsDEN pic.twitter.com/KtUwewpjNL — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 22, 2023

Packers center Josh Myers went through what appeared to be a very standard pre-snap routine. He looked through his legs to see where quarterback Jordan Love was standing, which is allowed. Centers do that on just about every shotgun snap. Myers also set himself for at least 1 second before snapping the ball, so it appears he did everything by the book.

The penalty was a big one given the situation. Green Bay should have had a free play and a worst-case scenario of 4th-and-2 past midfield. Instead, they opted to punt after the 5-yard penalty gave them 4th-and-12 in their own territory.

LaFleur is going to want an explanation from the NFL on that one.