Report reveals who is likely to start at QB for Packers in Week 3

September 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
The Green Bay Packers helmet

Aug 9, 2013; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is on the mend, but he does not appear to be ready in time for Week 3.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday evening that Malik Willis is likely to start for the Packers in their Week 3 game at Tennessee. If Willis were to start, it would be against the team that drafted him and traded him to Green Bay — the Titans.

Willis has gone 12/15 for 122 yards and a touchdown on the season. He also rushed for 41 yards in the Packers’ win over the Colts in Week 2.

Green Bay beat Indianapolis last weekend despite Love being out due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 1.

A recent report said Love was close to returning to action.

Green Bay Packers
.

