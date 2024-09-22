Report reveals who is likely to start at QB for Packers in Week 3

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is on the mend, but he does not appear to be ready in time for Week 3.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday evening that Malik Willis is likely to start for the Packers in their Week 3 game at Tennessee. If Willis were to start, it would be against the team that drafted him and traded him to Green Bay — the Titans.

Packerrs QB Malik Willis is Sunday’s likely starter, per sources. Packers are doing their best to keep their QB private plans private, but all signs that point to Willis starting against his former Titans team. pic.twitter.com/q2vTZmh6xc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2024

Willis has gone 12/15 for 122 yards and a touchdown on the season. He also rushed for 41 yards in the Packers’ win over the Colts in Week 2.

Green Bay beat Indianapolis last weekend despite Love being out due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 1.

A recent report said Love was close to returning to action.