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Everyone said the same thing about Packers’ decision to release their kicker

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Brandon McManus in his Packers uniform
Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers place kicker Brandon McManus (17) walks back to the locker room after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers made the somewhat bold decision to release veteran kicker Brandon McManus on Friday, prompting some surprise from around the league.

The Packers released McManus on Friday roughly two months after giving him a $1 million roster bonus in March. The move comes after the Packers traded up in the sixth round of the NFL Draft to select Florida kicker Trey Smack.

The Packers had publicly maintained that McManus and Smack would compete to win the kicking job in training camp. That obviously was not the case, and many were surprised that the Packers deviated from their plan.

McManus cannot be shocked by the ultimate decision. He missed two field goals and an extra point in the Packers’ 31-27 loss in the NFC Wild Card game last year, which likely sealed his fate. The fact that they kept him on the roster and paid him that bonus is perhaps the stranger decision, though it’s possible the team kept him around as insurance in case they did not land the kicker they sought in the draft.

The playoff game was not McManus’ only lowlight last season. There will always be a need for kickers, but his NFL career is definitely in doubt.

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