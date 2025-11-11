Brandon McManus clowned for his horrific game-tying field goal attempt

Brandon McManus ended up socially distancing from the uprights with the game on the line.

The Green Bay Packers kicker McManus produced a hilariously bad field goal attempt in the closing seconds of his team’s “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. With the Packers down 10-7 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., McManus was brought out to attempt a 64-yard field goal that would potentially tie the game.

While 64 yards would be a tall task for any kicker (and also would have equaled the single longest field goal in Lambeau Field history), McManus’ attempt ended up being comically anticlimactic. McManus, who was also hurt by a poor snap, hooked the field goal so dramatically wide left that many were left wondering whether the kick had been blocked.

As a result, the memes quickly flew online at McManus’ expense.

In fairness to McManus, he is 34 years old and had also been hampered by a quad injury in recent weeks. On top of that, his career-long field goal was (and still remains) 61 yards.

That said, something was definitely in the water in the sports world on Monday night. A couple of hours earlier, an NBA player, in a similar vein, also produced one of the worst game-winning shot attempts that we have ever seen.