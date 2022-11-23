Packers working out familiar ex-receiver

It may not be Davante Adams, but Aaron Rodgers could be soon getting some help from an old buddy.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the former Packers receiver Geronimo Allison was back in Green Bay this week for a workout with the team. Allison, 28, is still unsigned to this point of the NFL season.

The Packers signed Allison as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with them. Though Allison was only good for 303 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his best season with Green Bay in 2018, he still became a mainstay of sorts, making 46 total appearances as a Packer.

Allison spent time with the Detroit Lions in 2021 but played in just three games before getting waived. As for Rodgers, he has had a very rocky year with his receiving corps ever since Adams left for the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. Reuniting with Allison would give Rodgers another familiar veteran wideout to go along with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.