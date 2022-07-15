Ex-Panthers 1st-round pick dies at age 45

Former Carolina Panthers first-round pick Rashard Anderson died at the age of 45, his college announced on Wednesday.

Anderson went to Jackson State and was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The cornerback had 75 tackles, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, a touchdown and one tackle for a loss in 27 career games.

Anderson was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy in 2002 and 2003. He was reinstated after the 2003 season but was not signed by another NFL team.

Anderson was briefly a member of the Calgary Stampede in the CFL but was cut shortly after signing with them in 2005.

Anderson played for Jackson State from 2006-2009.

“Today is a sad day for the JSU family,” JSU athletic director Ashley Robinson said in a statement. “Rashard was one of the best players in the history of our football program and an outstanding person. He attended our spring football game in April and was excited about the program returning to championship status. Rashard will always be remembered by Jackson State University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”